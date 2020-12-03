BELKNAP — Belknap County Conservation District is has announced they will host a virtual workshop on Terrestrial Invasive Plants for landowners and managers on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 7-8 pm.
Hear from professionals on troublesome invasive plants that dominate the Lakes Region, management plans, resources available to you, and ask questions about your problematic invasive plants.
Based on the success and feedback we received from our October Webinar series, and in particular, interest of eradicating problematic invasive plants, such as Asian Bittersweet, we are bringing to you a virtual workshop.
The Terrestrial Invasive Plant Workshop is FREE, but pre-registration is required. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/terrestrial-invasive-plant-workshop-tickets-130601563793 to learn more and to sign up.
