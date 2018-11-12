NEW HAMPTON — Presenter Gordon DuBois, local hiker and journalist for the Laconia Daily Sun, will take viewers on five virtual hikes to places that have played a predominant part in the history of the Granite State during his program 'Hiking Historical New Hampshire: Five Destinations That Define New Hampshire's Past' on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Gordon-Nash Library.
This program focuses on New Hampshire history through the photographs and stories of trails throughout the state. Featured destinations are Mt. Whittier, Waternomee Mountain, Redstone Quarry, Livermore Village and Lime Kilns of Black Mountain.
This program of the New Hampton Historical Society is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, along with fundraising items for sale.
