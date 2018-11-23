GILFORD — On Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Mark Gilbertson will come to the Gilford Public Library to facilitate a seeded discussion about the Vietnam War, its various perspectives, and its lasting effects. The session will begin with a brief viewing of clips from Ken Burns’ and Lynn Novick’s PBS documentary ‘The Vietnam War’.
The documentary gathered interviews with dozens of movers and witnesses, including Americans who fought in the war and those who opposed it, as well as combatants, and civilians from North and South Vietnam. This program is sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities to Go program.
For more information, contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 524-6042, or text 367-0264.
