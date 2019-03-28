CONCORD — The Department of New Hampshire Marine Corps League will be hosting a Welcome Home event for Vietnam Veterans April 27, at 4 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Executive Court Inn, 13500 South Willow St. in Manchester.
The ceremony will recognize and honor military Veterans of all branches who served between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975. Events like this are part of the continuing efforts of the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration Program to recognize local living servicemembers and those listed as prisoners of war and missing in action.
Any veteran meeting the prescribed service dates can be part of this free event by contacting MCL Commandant Cherie Monnell at commandant@nhmarines.org or by calling 207-752-0025.
Veterans, regardless of service branch, can also sign up for a banquet being held on location as part of the Marine Corps League New England Division Conference immediately following the Welcome Home ceremony. Tickets to the dinner are $40 per person and can be purchased by visiting www.nhmarines.org/neconf19.
For more information, visit www.NHMarines.org.
