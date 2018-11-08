GILFORD — VFR Healthcare and the Patriot Resilient Leader Institute signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Oct. 12. The two organizations will jointly work to develop PRLI's program of supportive retreats for Veterans.
The PRLI program of three to four day retreats, called Camp Resilience, is based in the Lakes Region, providing sports, adventure activities, facilitated peer-to-peer counseling, and life skills programs for wounded warriors.
VFR is a national Veteran-owned and Veteran-operated program treating Veterans, first responders, their families and caregivers dealing with substance use and mental health issues. VFR offers peer-to-peer outpatient programs, with a clinical staff. VFR is part of the Strive Health Network.
VFR will contribute staff and expertise, and offer Camp Resilience's experience as part of its programs. The groups are planning specialized retreats geared to the needs of VFR clients.
“VFR/Strive Health offer Veteran-oriented treatment expertise that can greatly help our Camp Resilience attendees. We are confident that our combined resources will help Veterans tremendously," said LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.) Kurt Webber, president and co-founder of PRLI.
Camp Resilience holds workshops on anger management, mindfulness, sleep issues, PTSD, military sexual trauma, and many other issues affecting Veterans of all eras. Outdoor experiential and sports activities, such as kayaking, sailing and hiking in the summer, and snowshoeing and skiing in the winter, play a big role.
"We have a huge amount of respect for the dedication of Camp Resilience in support of our Veterans. We believe our partnership with this grass-roots program will be invaluable in guiding Veterans who are re-integrating into their communities," commented Eric Golnick, co-founder and CEO of VFR.
