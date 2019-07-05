MEREDITH — On Wednesday, July 10, at 3 p.m., Meredith Bay Colony Club will sponsor a presentation called “Sweet Dreams.”
Dr. DeStefano is a veterinarian who assists people in determining whether it is time to say goodbye to their pets, and will euthanize them in their home.
DeStefano offered a talk at the club two years ago to a positive response.
Meredith Bay Colony Club is at 21 Upper Mile Point Drive. Call 603-279-1500 for reservations.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
