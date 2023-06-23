LACONIA — The Laconia VFW and the Laconia American Legion held a joint  ceremony at the Veterans' Memorial on May 29. Mayor Andrew Hosmer spoke, thanking all those who served.

A wreath was placed at the memorial by the VFW and American Legion. The American Legion Honor Guard provided a gun salute. "Taps" was played by a member of the Laconia High School Band.

