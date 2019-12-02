Veterans appreciation event in Center Harbor
CENTER HARBOR — A community Veterans appreciation event, with wagon rides; food from Shanty 603; music by singer Mariah Dodge, former Keene Idol winner; gingerbread house decorating; and card making for active service members is happening Saturday, Dec. 7, at Center Harbor Congregational Church, 52 Main St. Veterans are asked to RSVP, they will receive favors at the event. For tickets and information, visit www.humblegruntwork.org. This event organized by Humble Grunt Work, a Veterans recognition group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.