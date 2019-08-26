PLYMOUTH — On Aug. 15, Got Lunch! Ashland and Holderness held a vendor bingo event at the Common Man Spa.
The vendors were Cassandra Sleath-Wilmot with Paparazzi; a representative with Scentsy; Katherine Tufts with LuLaRoe; Sarah Thompsn with Younique; and Jen Grace with Pampered Chef.
Winners earned gift certificates from Flip'n Furniture, Wilson Tire, George's Seafood, Big Daddy Joe's, Shurfine Market, and John and Pam McLeod.
The Got Lunch! Ashland and Holderness Committee is grateful for the interest and generosity of the vendors and gift certificate donors. This year, 65 children received food weekly. All food was purchased from Bob's Shurfine Market in Ashland at cost.
