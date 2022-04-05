MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department will present a stage adaptation of the children’s story "The Velveteen Rabbit" from Thursday through Sunday, April 7-10. This classic tale comes to life thanks to puppetry and the talents of an intergenerational cast of students and adults.
Janet Allard adapted Margery Williams' book which was written over a century ago. It chronicles the story of a stuffed rabbit's desire to become real through the love of his owner. The Velveteen Rabbit of the title is initially neglected by his new owner, a lively boy who favors the newer toys in his nursery. Eventually, Velveteen becomes a much-loved member of the household whose desire to become a real rabbit appears achievable.
The Playhouse’s Director of Education Timothy L’Ecuyer says, “There is something truly special about this particular story — one that has been told by parents and grandparents to children for so long — being told by a cast of actors spanning multiple generations.”
Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or call 603-279-0333.
