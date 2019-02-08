LACONIA — Lakes Region Partnership for Public Health and St. Andre Bessette Parish will co-sponsor a discussion of vaping trends, prevalence, and prevention, led by Laurie Warnock of the Northern New England Poison Control Center on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Sacred Heart Church at 291 Union Ave., at the corner of Gilford Avenue. The discussion will be the building to the right of the Sacred Heart Church. Participants should park behind the building and enter through the rear door.
For more information, contact Deacon Russ Morey at 603-524-9609, ext. 21.
