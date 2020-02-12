LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Service Department has not forgotten Valentine’s Day this year. The special day is about showing thanks and appreciation for loved ones. All day on Friday, Feb. 14, the service department will be giving roses to all customers. Stop in at any locations for this special Valentine’s Day gift.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Current e-Edition
Daily News Sign Up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- He's with the band – elderly man befriends Recycled Percussion leader
- Laconia man charged with attempted murder
- Derby danger: Safety officials nervous about ice conditions
- Supportive living house opens for women in recovery
- Aaron Gaudette
- Lack of new housing boosts prices for apartments, homes
- The day in the life of an elementary school student
- Lakeport Opera House project gets a green light
- Britany J. Smith, 31
- Council to take up WOW Trail resolution aimed at compromise
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.