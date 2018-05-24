WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group will present a program on harnessing the power of Google and social media websites to help in genealogy research. The free program will take place on Thursday, May 31, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wolfeboro Public Library.
Susan and Larish Kane will provide tips on how to make more effective searches on Google, how to find genealogical collections, obituaries in old newspapers, and articles in old books, and how to locate related cousins who may still be living.
The Kanes hail from Downeast Maine but have lived in Milton, New Hampshire, for the last 36 years. Susan was adopted at birth and has been researching her adoptive family for many years. She has recently been on a journey to discover her biological roots through DNA, Google and social networking websites.
Her husband, Larish, has been doing genealogical research in Maine and Pennsylvania for more than 40 years, and documents the family stories in his Empty Nest Diary.
When not playing with their 11 grandchildren, they serve as family history consultants, teach beginning genealogy classes in Somersworth, and volunteer at the Family History Center in Exeter.
For more information, call Cindy Scott at the Wolfeboro Public Library at 603-569-2428.
