NORTHFIELD — The the next meeting of the Upper Merrimack River Local Advisory Committee will be Monday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Northfield Town Office, 21 Summer St.
The agenda includes approval of consent items, bylaws revisions, committee updates, and a presentation by guest speaker Alison Watts from University of New Hampshire on eDNA.
For more information, visit www.merrimackriver.org.
