BELMONT — Belmont Public Library has many events scheduled for the month of November.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. LEGO Build is Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m.-noon.
The new non-fiction book group meets Thursday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. to discuss 'American Creation: Triumphs and Tragedies at the Founding of the Republic' by Joseph J. Ellis. Copies available at the desk.
On Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m., the adult craft group will make cabochon map necklaces. Supplies are provided and sign-up is requested, limited to eight participants.
The Friday Fiction Book Group will read 'The Art Forger' by B.A. Shapiro on Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
The library invites teens ages ten and up to make 'bad art.' Prizes will be awarded for the worst art, judged by those present on Monday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
The Senior Center book group is reading 'The Moonstone' by Wilkie Collins on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m., a 19th-century British novel. Copies are available at the Belmont Senior Center and the library.
The Friends of the Library is selling tickets for a raffle to be held in November. Three tickets can be purchased fro $10, or $5 each. A 50/50 raffle is only one of the prizes.
The library will be closed Monday, Nov. 12 for Veterans Day, and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week, and any time at www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
