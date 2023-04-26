MOUOLTONBOROUGH —The Moultonborough Recreation Department is preparing and coordinating plans for the Memorial Day parade and remembrance ceremony to take place on Monday, May 29. The Moultonborough Recreation Department invites the veterans in our community to join us in remembering the fallen this Memorial Day. If you are a veteran, MRD would also like to honor and recognize you during the ceremony. Call the Moultonborough Recreation Department for more information: 603-476-8868.
MRD is offering some pickleball opportunities. Adult indoor pickleball is offered on Monday nights, 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings, 9-11 a.m., at Moultonborough Central School. Adult outdoor pickleball will be held Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at Kraine Meadow Park beginning on Monday, June 5. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited in all pickleball programs. Sign up online or in the recreation office.
Coming soon, information and details regarding some exciting summer programs and events: the summer concert series will return, as well as adult cornhole, RECsploration (teen/middle school summer field trip program).
Pre-registration is required, and space is limited for MRD programs. Non-resident fees will apply. Sign up online or in the recreation office. Call MRD for more information 603-476-8868. Have an idea for an event, trip, or activity? MRD would love to hear from you. Call 603/476-8868 or email the staff via the links on the website: moultonboroughnh.gov/recreation-department.
