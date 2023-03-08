Participants from a recent intro to dry pastels class

Participants from a recent intro to dry pastels class at Makers Mill led by Pollie Cain. The class will be running again on March 18, alongside a roster of many more fun and interesting classes happening at the makerspace this month. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)

WOLFEBORO — There's plenty to do this March at Makers Mill. This month's selection of classes features metalsmithing, welding, sewing, fabric printing, and clothing repair. The full list of events, details, and registration can be found at: makersmill.org/events.

Saturday, March 11 and 18, 1 p.m. — Intro to MIG welding with Nolan Gorg — learn the theory, practice, and safety precautions necessary to begin MIG welding and become safety-certified to use the Makers Mill MIG welder independently.

