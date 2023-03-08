Participants from a recent intro to dry pastels class at Makers Mill led by Pollie Cain. The class will be running again on March 18, alongside a roster of many more fun and interesting classes happening at the makerspace this month. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)
WOLFEBORO — There's plenty to do this March at Makers Mill. This month's selection of classes features metalsmithing, welding, sewing, fabric printing, and clothing repair. The full list of events, details, and registration can be found at: makersmill.org/events.
Saturday, March 11 and 18, 1 p.m. — Intro to MIG welding with Nolan Gorg — learn the theory, practice, and safety precautions necessary to begin MIG welding and become safety-certified to use the Makers Mill MIG welder independently.
Wednesdays, March 15 to April 19, 12:30 p.m. — Printmaking and resist techniques for fabric with Robin Cornwell. Create a body of coordinated fabric pieces for quilting or other sewing projects in this six-week course while learning the techniques of printmaking, resist and discharge.
Thursday, March 16, 10 a.m. — Build a vintage wooden box with Phyllis MacDonald. In this class you will learn how to use Country Chic Paint (chalk-style paint) on a 4 by 8 by 4 inch wood box. You will also learn the technique of clay mold making which will be applied to the box, and either glaze, wax, or distress to finish the vintage look.
Saturday, March18, 10 a.m — Pierced metal luminaria with Christin Kaiser — choose your pattern and complete your luminaria in this three-hour class suitable for ages 15+ with a participating adult.
Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. — Fabric cozy bowl with Bobbie Stave — make a bowl cozy to keep your soup warm and your fingers unburned and practice your basic machine sewing skills.
Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m. — Intro to dry pastels, with Pollie Cain is back by popular demand. In this introduction to dry pastels class you'll learn the basics of layering and blending. Participant will be using archival sandpaper as a substrate allowing for many layers of pastels to be applied.
Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m. — Mind your knits with Jeanne Flanagan — bring your own knit clothes, from yoga pants to T-shirts and sweaters, and learn how to rejuvenate and repair them with techniques specific to knit fabrics.
Makers Mill also has a regular schedule of repeating events, including career coaching with Jan Coville of Career Clarity New England on Tuesdays.
Learn more about this new creative community space at makersmill.org, or attend one of the free public tours offered each Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and on the first Saturday of the month at the same time. For more information, call the office at 603-569-1500 to speak with Carol Holyoake or Josh Arnold, or email info@makersmill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.