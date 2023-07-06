BELMONT — At Belmont Public Library, the staff is busy as bees bringing everyone events, programs and materials that all ages will enjoy.
Ms. Rebecca wants to give a big shoutout to all the businesses that have helped the library build a packed and rewarding library program. Brookside Pizza II and The Tap Public House has graciously donated free pizza coupons to give to patrons visiting the library. Ms. Rebecca received raffle prizes donated from Altitude Trampoline Park, Barnz's Cinema, Fishercats Baseball, Funspot, Gunstock Mountain Resort and Smitty's-Tilton and Squam Lakes Science Center.
Looking for a way to continue your reading? Did you know that Belmont Public Library offers two Adult Book Clubs? Ms. Rebecca hosts Tea and Tales Book Group on the second Thursday evening each month at 5 p.m. For July, they are reading "Summer Hours at Robbers Library," by Robin Sloan; and will meet on July 13, at 5 p.m. to discuss. Director Eileen hosts Friday Fiction on the third Friday of each month. Friday Fiction is reading "We are all Welcome Here," by Elizabeth Berg and will meet July 21, at 10:30 a.m. To participate remotely, contact Rebecca or Eileen at circulation@belmontpubliclibrary.org.
Want to join the Watercolor Group but don’t know where to start? Bring your ideas and use the library's supplies on Mondays at 2 p.m.
Join staff and other patrons on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. for a laid-back hour of fiber arts crafting. Bring a knitting, crochet, or cross-stitch project you are working on or try one of the Take Home Kits for a new idea. Both groups are self-guided with experienced advisors on hand.
Through July, the Youth Services schedule will be as follows: Mondays at 10 a.m. — Musical Munchkins; Tuesdays Lego Drop-in at 10 a.m.; and board game fun at 2 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — StoryTots.
The Isinglass Flume Book Club will meet July 20, at 3 p.m., to review the current novel. Rounding out a month of reflections and growing will be Teen Advisory Club. TAC will meet July 27, at 3 p.m., to discuss upcoming programs, materials or books that patrons would like to see here at Belmont Public Library.
Film Fridays will remain weekly throughout the summer. Belmont Public Library will offer a family friendly movie at 1 p.m., and then will continue with our '80s Flashback celebration for tweens and teens at 3 p.m. For questions, feel free to contact Rebecca at 603-267-8331 or youthservices@belmontpubliclibrary.org.
