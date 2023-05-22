BELMONT — At Belmont Public Library, the staff is working hard to bring more events, programs and materials for the community for its patrons to use or attend.
The library will continue to host the weekly homeschool LEGO drop-in.
This summer’s reading program is going to involve everyone in the community. Come ready to be amazed by Magic Fred, making its Belmont debut on Monday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m., at the Tioga Pavilion.
The June Youth Services schedule will be as follows: Mondays at 10 a.m.: Musical Munchkins; Tuesdays at 3 p.m.: Rhyme & Reason, a poetry group, June 6; Innovation Station — S.T.E.A.M. group, June 13; Young Ink, a writing club, June 20; and Crafternoon, a crafting group, June 27; and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — StoryTots.
Thursdays are Teens’ or Tweens’ day for reflecting. Great Stone Face Book Club will meet on June 8, at 3 p.m., to discuss their recent selection. The Isinglass Flume Book Club will meet June 22, at 3 p.m., to discuss May and June’s selections. Rounding out a month of reflections and growing will be Teen Advisory Club. TAC will meet June 29, at 3 p.m., to discuss upcoming programs, materials, or books that they would like to see here at Belmont Public Library.
Film Fridays will remain weekly throughout the summer for those kids needing a place to come hang out. The films begin at 3 p.m.
Belmont Public Library offers two adult reading groups. Tea and Tales Book Group on one Thursday each month at 5 p.m. In June, her group will be meeting on June 15, to discuss "The Bookshop of Yesterdays," by Amy Meterson. Director Eileen hosts Friday Fiction on the third Friday of each month. The group meets on June 16, at 10:30 a.m., to discuss "The House in the Cerulean Sea," by TJ Klune.
Want to join but don’t know where to start? Bring your ideas to the Watercolor group and use the library's supplies Mondays at 2 p.m.
Currently working on a fiber arts project and want to bounce ideas off of other crafters? Join staff and other patrons on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., for a laid-back hour of fiber arts crafting.
For more information visit elmontpubliclibrary.org.
