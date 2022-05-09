There will be plenty to do this season at NH Boat Museum and Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm, both members of the statewide New Hampshire Heritage Trail.
At NHBM (Wolfeboro), Executive Director Martha Cummings said their programs and events are geared toward all ages. Lake Discovery Family Day is especially suited for kids. “It’s a free program that revolves around boating, lake ecology, arts, crafts, and games,” she said. “It’s fun for parents and caregivers, too.”
Other programs at NHBM include boat building workshops for youth, adults, and families and rides in the Millie B on Lake Winnipesaukee. NHBM also features a virtual lecture series, which features “lively presentations” by authors and, in some cases, former Olympians, all of whom share their stories related to boating, rowing, lake ecology, and more.
Opening Day for NHBM is Saturday, May 28. To learn more about upcoming NHBM events, visit nhbm.org.
At Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm, Tamworth Village, Cuddle Corral takes place Thursday, May 26 - Saturday, June 4 during which time people of all ages can cuddle with baby goats. “This is not only a great photo opportunity, this activity helps our baby goats acclimate to humans, which prepares them to be excellent hiking companions for visitor trail walks later in the season,” said Program Manager Jim Cruickshank.
Opening fully for the season on Wednesday, June 15, Remick Museum features other pre-season activities, including a Marion Remick Bird Walk on Saturday, May 14 and 28 and The Remick Country Doctor Medical History Tour, Friday, May 27 - Saturday, June 11.
To learn more about Remick Museum, visit remickmuseum.org.
To learn more about The Trail, including its Passport program, which provides buyers with one free admission ticket to each museum on The Trail, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
