TILTON — Uno’s Restaurant will be helping the Laconia Area Bicycle Exchange with a Dough Raising Fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 18.
Diners who mention that they wish for their order to benefit the organization when ordering will send 20 percent of the proceeds, including alcohol and take-out purchases, to the Bicycle Exchange.
The one-day fundraiser is one of the activities the organization will be holding during its off season.
The LABX bike shop will close for the season this Saturday, Oct. 13. The shop, located at 97 New Salem St., across from Pitman’s Freight Room, will be open special hours on that day, from noon to 2 p.m.
The shop sells refurbished bikes, several of them being high-end and in excellent condition. All are priced at a fair resale value.
The organization provided about 90 bikes this year and roughly 700 since its inception in 2014.
Open from April through October, LABX is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that is an affiliate of the Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire, which carries a 501(c)(3) nonprofit designation. The organization provides inexpensive, alternative transportation in the form of refurbished bicycles to adults who would benefit from greater mobility in their professional and personal lives — those who lack the means to own or maintain a car, or do not have a valid driver’s license.
Those wishing to take part in Thursday’s fundraiser need not make a reservation, but they must let the waitstaff know they wish their order to benefit the Laconia Area Bike Exchange. Uno’s will not honor the any coupons during this offer.
For more information, visit the LABX Facebook page at facebook.com/LaconiaAreaBicycleExchangeLABX.
