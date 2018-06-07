DURHAM — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May 2018. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar's Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.
Cassandra Russell of Barnstead, - BA in Chemistry
Kristin Spink of Belmont - BA in Psychology Cum Laude
Shania Mulley of Belmont - BS in HumanDevelopmnt and Family Studies
Jay Mousseau of Center Barnstead - BS in Economics
Tanner Shaw of Center Barnstead - BA in German Magna Cum Laude
Jessica Guptill of Center Barnstead - BS in Wildlife and Conservation Biology
Dylan Hennessey of Center Barnstead - BA in Political Science
Julia Carter of Center Barnstead - BS in Nursing Cum Laude
Carl Stohlberg of Center Barnstead - BSME in Mechanical Engineering
Samantha White of Gilmanton - BA in English
Lisa Fortson of Laconia - MSW in Social Work
Spencer Field of Laconia - BS in Business Administration: Finance
Taylor Maniatty of Laconia - BSME in Mechanical Engineering
Alicia Peverly of Laconia - BA in Psychology
Emilie Maddocks of Laconia - BS in Social Work
Kaela Sweetland of Laconia - BA in History
Brady Caldwell of Laconia - BS in Community and Environmental Planning
Faith McEvoy of Laconia - BA in Communications: Business Applications
Mikayla Minor of Laconia - BS in Environmental Conservation and Sustainability Cum Laude
Rebecca Kendall of Laconia - BA in Economics: Global Trade and Finance
Nicole Bogert of Laconia - BS in Business Administrtion: Finance
Andrew Schwartz of Laconia - BA in Communication
Matthew Sweeney of Laconia - BA in History Cum Laude
Ellouise McGonagle of Gilford - BA in Theatre: Dance
Jessica Zaza of Gilford - BA in Linguistics
Rachel Blandford of Gilford - BS-CIVE in Civil Engineering Magna Cum Laude
Richard Edson of Gilford - BS in Business Administration: Marketing Cum Laude
Cameron Patridge of Gilford - BS in Nursing
Kara Anne Rodenhizer of Gilford - PhD in Psychology
Emily Wernig of Gilford - BFA in Fine Arts Summa Cum Laude
Daniel Dormody of Gilford - BS in Business Administration: Finance Cum Laude
Jonathan Athanas of Gilford - BS in Business Administration: Finance
Andrew Stokes of Gilford - BSME in Mechanical Engineering Summa Cum Laude
Carter Cascadden of Meredith - BS-STAT in Statistics
Hunter Secord of Meredith - BA in Communication
Justin Klingler of Meredith - BA in Political Science Magna Cum Laude
Michelle Tilton of Meredith - BA in Psychology Magna Cum Laude
Sarah Reilly of Meredith - BS in RMP: Therapeutic Recreation
William True of Meredith - AAS in Civil Technology
Alex Currier of Meredith - BS-ESCI in Earth Sciences
Nadia Harrigan of Moultonborough - MS in Nursing
Stephanie Gentile of Moultonborough - BS in Occupational Therapy Magna Cum Laude
Jared Kuehl of Plymouth - BA in Psychology Magna Cum Laude
Matthew Cheney of Plymouth - PhD in English
Nathan Hassell of Plymouth - MPH in Public Health
DanaMary Beane of Sanbornton - BS in Equine Studies: Therapeutic Riding
Taylor Frederick of Sanbornton - BS in Business Administration: Marketing
Emily Cooper of Northfield - MSW in Social Work
Rachel Moon of Tilton - MPA in Public Administration
Timothy Beaulieu of Northfield - BS-EE in Electrical Engineering
Kyle Sawicki of Northfield - BS-ENVE in Environmental Engineering: Municipal Proc.
Micaela Baney of Tilton - BS in Communication Science and Disorders Magna Cum Laude
Brandon Nichols of Alton - BS in Biomedical Science: Medical and Veterinary Science
Daniel McKone of Alton - MEd in Secondary Education
Joan Abbott of Alton - MSW in Social Work
Tessa Chambers of Alton - BS in Wildlife and Conservation Biology
Melony Rice of Alton - BA in Political Science Magna Cum Laude
Camden Warren of Alton - BA in History Magna Cum Laude
Mikayla Cauler of Alton - BS in Athletic Training Magna Cum Laude
Melissa Pacini of Alton Bay - MEd in Educational Studies
Natalie Stackhouse of Alton Bay - BS in Social Work
Nicholas Amann of Alton Bay - MS in Accounting
Thomas Holter-Sorensen of Alton Bay - BS-CIVE in Civil Engineering
Ryan Creamer of Alton Bay - BA in English Teaching
Angela Tidd of Alton Bay - BS in Business Administration:Information Systems and Business Analytics Summa Cum Laude
