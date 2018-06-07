DURHAM — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May 2018. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar's Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

Cassandra Russell of Barnstead, - BA in Chemistry

Kristin Spink of Belmont - BA in Psychology Cum Laude

Shania Mulley of Belmont - BS in HumanDevelopmnt and Family Studies

Jay Mousseau of Center Barnstead - BS in Economics

Tanner Shaw of Center Barnstead - BA in German Magna Cum Laude

Jessica Guptill of Center Barnstead - BS in Wildlife and Conservation Biology

Dylan Hennessey of Center Barnstead - BA in Political Science

Julia Carter of Center Barnstead - BS in Nursing Cum Laude

Carl Stohlberg of Center Barnstead - BSME in Mechanical Engineering

Samantha White of Gilmanton - BA in English

Lisa Fortson of Laconia - MSW in Social Work

Spencer Field of Laconia - BS in Business Administration: Finance

Taylor Maniatty of Laconia - BSME in Mechanical Engineering

Alicia Peverly of Laconia - BA in Psychology

Emilie Maddocks of Laconia - BS in Social Work

Kaela Sweetland of Laconia - BA in History

Brady Caldwell of Laconia - BS in Community and Environmental Planning

Faith McEvoy of Laconia - BA in Communications: Business Applications

Mikayla Minor of Laconia - BS in Environmental Conservation and Sustainability Cum Laude

Rebecca Kendall of Laconia - BA in Economics: Global Trade and Finance

Nicole Bogert of Laconia - BS in Business Administrtion: Finance

Andrew Schwartz of Laconia - BA in Communication

Matthew Sweeney of Laconia - BA in History Cum Laude

Ellouise McGonagle of Gilford - BA in Theatre: Dance

Jessica Zaza of Gilford - BA in Linguistics

Rachel Blandford of Gilford - BS-CIVE in Civil Engineering Magna Cum Laude

Richard Edson of Gilford - BS in Business Administration: Marketing Cum Laude

Cameron Patridge of Gilford - BS in Nursing

Kara Anne Rodenhizer of Gilford - PhD in Psychology

Emily Wernig of Gilford - BFA in Fine Arts Summa Cum Laude

Daniel Dormody of Gilford - BS in Business Administration: Finance Cum Laude

Jonathan Athanas of Gilford - BS in Business Administration: Finance

Andrew Stokes of Gilford - BSME in Mechanical Engineering Summa Cum Laude

Carter Cascadden of Meredith - BS-STAT in Statistics

Hunter Secord of Meredith - BA in Communication

Justin Klingler of Meredith - BA in Political Science Magna Cum Laude

Michelle Tilton of Meredith - BA in Psychology Magna Cum Laude

Sarah Reilly of Meredith - BS in RMP: Therapeutic Recreation

William True of Meredith - AAS in Civil Technology

Alex Currier of Meredith - BS-ESCI in Earth Sciences

Nadia Harrigan of Moultonborough - MS in Nursing

Stephanie Gentile of Moultonborough - BS in Occupational Therapy Magna Cum Laude

Jared Kuehl of Plymouth - BA in Psychology Magna Cum Laude

Matthew Cheney of Plymouth - PhD in English

Nathan Hassell of Plymouth - MPH in Public Health

DanaMary Beane of Sanbornton - BS in Equine Studies: Therapeutic Riding

Taylor Frederick of Sanbornton - BS in Business Administration: Marketing

Emily Cooper of Northfield - MSW in Social Work

Rachel Moon of Tilton - MPA in Public Administration

Timothy Beaulieu of Northfield - BS-EE in Electrical Engineering

Kyle Sawicki of Northfield - BS-ENVE in Environmental Engineering: Municipal Proc.

Micaela Baney of Tilton - BS in Communication Science and Disorders Magna Cum Laude

Brandon Nichols of Alton - BS in Biomedical Science: Medical and Veterinary Science

Daniel McKone of Alton - MEd in Secondary Education

Joan Abbott of Alton - MSW in Social Work

Tessa Chambers of Alton - BS in Wildlife and Conservation Biology

Melony Rice of Alton - BA in Political Science Magna Cum Laude

Camden Warren of Alton - BA in History Magna Cum Laude

Mikayla Cauler of Alton - BS in Athletic Training Magna Cum Laude

Melissa Pacini of Alton Bay - MEd in Educational Studies

Natalie Stackhouse of Alton Bay - BS in Social Work

Nicholas Amann of Alton Bay - MS in Accounting

Thomas Holter-Sorensen of Alton Bay - BS-CIVE in Civil Engineering

Ryan Creamer of Alton Bay - BA in English Teaching

Angela Tidd of Alton Bay - BS in Business Administration:Information Systems and Business Analytics Summa Cum Laude

