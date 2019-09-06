Wolfeboro — On Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 7-8 p.m., University of New Hampshire History Professor and Department Chair Kurk Dorsey will present an illustrated lecture on the politics of D-Day as part of Wright Museum’s Lecture Series.
In the lecture, Dorsey will examine the forces that impeded Western Allies from satisfying Soviet demands and the struggle over what the Second Front was supposed to accomplish.
“Dorsey will supply fascinating insight into the history of D-Day by discussing Stalin, Churchill, Roosevelt and the politics of the invasion,” said Mike Culver, museum executive director.
“When and Where? Stalin, Churchill, Roosevelt and the Politics of the D-Day Invasion” takes place at Wright Museum, 77 Center St. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
For more information about the 2019 Lecture Series, sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, or the museum, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.