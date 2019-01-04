LACONIA — UNH Extension will offer two programs for women farmers this winter. On Jan. 17, a seminar on Improving Negotiation Skills for Women Farmers will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Franklin Savings Bank Community Learning Center, 67 Laconia Road in Tilton. This seminar will be led by Mary Peabody, community and economic development specialist with University of Vermont Extension and director of the Women’s Agricultural Network. Peabody will offer tips that are helpful when negotiating both business and personal matters. This program is free of charge.
A workshop series, Women in Livestock Business, will be held at the Pease Public Library, 1 Russell St. in Plymouth, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Friday from Feb. 15 to March 8. This program will focus on topics surrounding livestock production and business management. Topics include communication and negotiation skills, rules and regulations livestock producers need to know, branding and marketing, pricing products and knowing numbers, grazing and pasture management, how to meet the nutritional needs of livestock, and infrastructure and facilities best suited for operations. The first class must be attended in person, but subsequent classes will have remote access capabilities. In addition to the classwork, two field days will be scheduled in the spring or fall of 2019 at an agreed-upon date among participants.
Registration cost for the Women in Livestock Business program is $75 per person. Limited scholarships are available, courtesy of Yankee Farm Credit. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be either a beginner farmer or Yankee Farm Credit member. Contact Kelly McAdam or Elaina Enzien to apply for a scholarship.
Both events are inspired by Annie’s Project, where farm women become empowered to be better business partners or sole operators through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.
For more information and to register for either of these events, visit extension.unh.edu/tags/annies-project, or contact Kelly McAdam at 603-527-5475 or kelly.mcadam@unh.edu, or Elaina Enzien at 603-679-5616 or Elaina.enzien@unh.edu.
