NEW HAMPTON — The Ugandan Kids Choir, a group of 10 Ugandan children, will be performing at New Hampton Community Church, Main Street, New Hampton, on Sunday, July 8, at 10 a.m. They are spreading the word about Childcare Worldwide’s Sponsorship Program and have performed at churches and schools, at Disneyland, on King 5 Television’s “New Day Northwest,” and at Qwest Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, with traditional African songs and dances.
Megan DiRienzo, curator of education at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, described them as having "amazing talents, beautiful voices and some serious dance skills."
Childcare Worldwide, which has been offering child sponsorship in the developing world since 1981, bringing hope to children in need by providing them with an education that will set them up for future employment and break the cycle of poverty in their lives.
