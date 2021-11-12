CANTERBURY — Canterbury Shaker Village gets the holiday season off to a celebratory start with “Merry Merry Canterbury,” two weekends of revelry to be presented Saturdays & Sundays, Dec. 11 & 12 and Dec. 18 & 19 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Festivities will include two magic shows, a world premiere dance performance, caroling with the Canterbury Singers, and pomander and ornament-making for kids — something for everyone! In addition, the Village’s treasured Candlelight Tours will make a welcome return on Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 18 & 19 at 4 and 5 p.m.
Admission for “Merry Merry Canterbury” is complimentary for youth; Admission includes all events except Candlelight Tours, which must be reserved in advance. All tickets may be purchased online at www.shakers.org The Village requests that all visitors be fully vaccinated. Masks will be required.
Enjoy a cup of good cheer — hot cocoa or hot cider — while you browse the Village Store, which will be open throughout all “Merry Merry Canterbury” events, offering a variety of specialty items and holiday gift options.
Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 11 & 12, 1–5 p.m.
Stairway to the Clouds, Horse Barn, 1–5 p.m.
Ascend the “Stairway to the Clouds” where sights, sounds, and smells of the season will intoxicate the spirit. Downstairs in the Barn, the young — and young at heart — can indulge their creativity by making pomanders and cinnamon stick tree ornaments.
“Absolutely Magic,” Hubbard Gallery, 2 and 4 p.m.
Magician Andrew Pinard will hold families spellbound with his acclaimed magic show.
Carols with the Canterbury Singers, outside the horse barn at 5 p.m.
The Canterbury Singers will perform stirring Shaker songs and beloved holiday carols.
Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19, 1–5 p.m.
Stairway to the Clouds, Horse Barn, 1–5 p.m.
Ascend the “Stairway to the Clouds” where sights, sounds, and smells of the season intoxicate the spirit. Downstairs in the Barn, the young — and young at heart — can indulge their creativity by making pomanders and cinnamon stick tree ornaments.
Birdie Dance and Theater Performance, Hubbard Gallery, 3 p.m.
The world premiere of Birdie. Inspired by the Canterbury Shaker “Entertainments” of old, artist-in-residence Lorraine Chapman and six dancer/performers interpret the story Alberta MacMillan Kirkpatrick's, the last girl to be adopted by the Shakers.
Candlelight Tours, Dwelling House & Meeting House, 4 and 5 p.m.
Candlelight Tours return to the Village by popular demand! Get illuminated about how the Shakers celebrated the holiday season on this memorable winter journey, capped off by a special performance of “Simple Gifts.” Limited capacity.
Thank you to our generous sponsors, CCA Global Partners & Northeast Delta Dental, NH Dance Collaboration, and NH State Council of the Arts for making this event possible.
The Village is a member of the NH Heritage Museum Trail, which connects the public with culturally rich heritage institutions in New Hampshire. For more information, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
Canterbury Shaker is located at 288 Shaker Road, just south of Laconia and north of Concord. For more information, visit www.shakers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.