LACONIA — Two summer courses planned for Laconia Middle School have expanded into three after enrollment in one of them quickly filled.
The REAL Initiative (Relevant Experiences Advancing Learners), a grant-funded program in Laconia Office of Extended Learning, is offering "Law and Order LMS" in collaboration with the Laconia Police Department. The course, running July 30 - Aug. 3, will teach students about the judicial system, and they will participate in a mock trial at the end, with one side representing the prosecution and one the defense.
Law student Chris Archibald and Laconia's Officer of the Year, Officer Bryan Moynihan, will co-teach the week-long program for students going into grades 6-9.
Students will be introduced to and practice the essential skills in preparation of a mock trial. To enhance the scenario, the “case” will be set locally and the situation will be relevant to current and local events that students are interested in.
Students will learn the positions of key roles in a standard court room and their responsibilities; the protocol and procedures of a courtroom and rules in conducting a trial; legal terminology and jargon associated with the laws pertinent to the case (felony, misdemeanor, etc.); how to separate “fact from fiction” and hard evidence vs. circumstantial evidence; and how to create arguments as prosecutors or defense attorneys. The mock trial will take place on the last day of program.
The other class, which has proven to be very popular, is Keep Your Cool at Laconia Middle School — or simply KYC. It addresses concerns about the transition to middle school, with students touring the building, mastering the unlocking of lockers, and gaining all the skills incoming sixth graders need to be successful in middle school. They'll also have an opportunity to make new friends with those entering the middle school from the other elementary schools in the district.
The original class filled quickly, so a second session has been added to accommodate every student who is interested in participating.
Full and partial scholarships are available; contact Site Coordinator Lisa DuBois at ldubois@laconiaschools.org or 603-455-1736 for more information.
