MEREDITH — The Galleries at 30 Main and The Meredith Frame Shop are hosting exhibits with an opening reception on July 1 from 4–6 p.m.
The Galleries at 30 Main, is featuring local artist, Fred Nold with his series of covered bridges and other New England scenes. His work will be displayed through Sunday, July 17.
Fred is presently an exhibitor at the Moreau Gallery. Owner, Paul Moreau says, “I fell in love with Fred’s work as soon as I saw it. He brings a literal lifetime of experience to his paintings and has gained a large following of his unique style for a very good reason. We couldn’t be happier to be giving Mr. Nold the spotlight in July.”
To see more of his work, visit www.frednold.com
The Meredith Frame Shop, 73 Main Street, Meredith is featuring the work of Marc Bard. His work will be displayed the month of July.
Marc Bard has been a vacationer and now a full-time resident of the Lakes Region for many years, capturing many of his favorite scenes and activities in his watercolor.
Today Marc devotes much of his time to volunteer work and painting. By donating all of his artwork for charitable purposes, he is able to integrate three of his core missions: his deep commitment to the Lakes Region, his social mission, and his lifelong passion for painting. Proceeds from this show will benefit the Castle Preservation Society.
