MOULTONBOROUGH — President Mark Cotrupi’s last function as president of the Moultonborough Lions Club turned out to be the most rewarding of all his tenure, as he presented the organization's highest awards to two local Lions.
Lion Sandy Meskys received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, the highest form of recognition for a Lion. It embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. The recipient is a model of exemplary service to his or her club and the community in which it serves.
Lion Peter Allen received the Granite State Fellow Award, the second-highest award in Lionism. It not only recognizes the work the individual does for the Lions, but also the contribution to the New Hampshire community through other groups or positions.
Meskys has been a Lion since 1994 and has been an active participant in many of the club’s programs, projects and administration. When the club’s financial recordkeeping began to falter, Meskys took a course in Quicken and was elected treasurer in 2007, serving until 2013. She was the first to computerize the financial records and is largely responsible for the system of accurate financial recordkeeping that prevails to this day.
For a number of years, Meskys worked in the kitchen every Tuesday, feeding the bingo players. She was the prominent member of the “Bingo Babes,” cooking club dinners when Donna Grow of Meals on Wheels was unavailable.
Meskys served as chair of the Fourth of July picnics and blood drives, and was co-founder of the White Cane Day activities. She was Lion of the Year for 2007-08 and co-recipient of the Loyal Shepherd Fellow for 2014-2015.
Cotrupi joked about Allen getting his feet wet at all levels of Lionism by going to the Leadership Training in Colorado, attending the zone meeting and the May convention. He said Allen is unique because he seeks out and listens to the ideas of others. He has volunteered at many Operation KidSight Screenings, helps set up for dinner meetings, and provided the entertainment at the August cookout for the local nursing homes.
He spearheaded the Cookies and Caroling party at Christmas and provided the music. He helps out at bingo, roadside cleanup,and Camp Pride, and he volunteered to help with the Reading Is Fundamental program, reading to the students and passing out the books purchased for each student.
When he is not busy with the Lions, Allen is or has been on the boards of the food oantry and Community Caregivers.
Allen also is the new president of the club.
For more information about Lionism, contact Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
