Ben & Jerry's

Every year, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream fans are invited to join in on the company’s longtime tradition of thanking fans for their commitment and ongoing support through their annual Free Cone Day. (Courtesy photo/Ben and Jerry's)

MEREDITH — Crowds were small, but generosity was great during the annual Free Cone Day event at Ben & Jerry’s in April. Guests received a free cup or cone of ice cream and, with a $1 donation to our partners, they received two scoops of ice cream instead of just one. Every year, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream fans are invited to join in on the company’s longtime tradition of thanking fans for their commitment and ongoing support through their annual Free Cone Day.

The company was founded on the idea that business has not just the opportunity, but also the responsibility to give back to the community. The annual Free Cone Day merges the two founding principles and demonstrates that giving back to the community is just as sweet as free ice cream.

