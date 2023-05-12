Every year, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream fans are invited to join in on the company’s longtime tradition of thanking fans for their commitment and ongoing support through their annual Free Cone Day. (Courtesy photo/Ben and Jerry's)
MEREDITH — Crowds were small, but generosity was great during the annual Free Cone Day event at Ben & Jerry’s in April. Guests received a free cup or cone of ice cream and, with a $1 donation to our partners, they received two scoops of ice cream instead of just one. Every year, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream fans are invited to join in on the company’s longtime tradition of thanking fans for their commitment and ongoing support through their annual Free Cone Day.
The company was founded on the idea that business has not just the opportunity, but also the responsibility to give back to the community. The annual Free Cone Day merges the two founding principles and demonstrates that giving back to the community is just as sweet as free ice cream.
This year, $630 was raised in total for both organizations. “We are going to put that towards our summer camp field trips this year and it will help a lot,” said Laura Tarbell, site director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region. Pam Joyal, executive director of the Interlakes Community Caregivers stated “We plan to expand our volunteer corps so we can get back to friendly visits now that COVID has receded.”
The local scoop shop is located at Mill Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Hwy. Ben & Jerry’s is open daily. Spring hours are: Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m., and noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. Their indoor seating area is climate-controlled and offers Wi-Fi and USB charging ports so customers can stay and enjoy their ice cream in a relaxed and comfortable setting. The indoor seating area is also available for parties, meetings and events. For more information, call Liz Breton at 603-279-2200.
