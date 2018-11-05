LACONIA — McDonald’s Shift Manager Taylor Gagne is one of seven Lakes Region students to receive over $15,000 in tuition assistance through the Archways to Opportunity program so far this year. Gagne works in the McDonald’s store in Laconia.
Student employees can be eligible for $2,500 in tuition assistance each year if:
- They are employed by the same franchise owner/operator at least 90 cumulative days as of the time of the tuition assistance request application completion
- They work an average of 15 hours per week for that franchise owner/operator.
- They are in good standing as determined by the franchise owner/operator.
Student employees can be eligible for $3,000 in tuition assistance each year if:
- They work a minimum of 30 hours per week for that franchise owner/operator.
- They are in good standing as determined by the franchise owner/operator.
The Napoli Group, operating four McDonald’s stores in the Lakes Region and 32 in the state, has awarded more that 140 employees over $310,000 in tuition assistance so far in 2018.
