LACONIA — The New Hampshire Billiards League Tuesday night traveling 8-ball league will play from Meredith to Franklin this fall at several locations.
The league offers cash prizes and individual prizes, with a banquet and awards at the end. Teams have four to six players, and with four players each Tuesday.
Sign-ups will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. A captains meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Acoustic Lounge. Only one team member needs to come to sign-up, and should bring the name, address, phone number and email address of all players.
The league starts Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will run through December. Another session will start in January.
With questions, contact Tony Felch, president, at 603-998-1418 or ynotynot@peoplepc.com; or Jon Rich, vice president and statistician, at 603-387-3994 or jrich@cybertronnh.com.
