CAMPTON — The USDA Forest Service has given an official closure order for Tuckerman and Huntington ravines as well as for the Gulf of Slides, Appalachian Mountain Club Visitors Center grounds, parking lots, and facilities at Pinkham Notch. This closure is in addition to the annual closure of the Tuckerman Ravine Trail above Lunch Rocks, which will remain in place until the snow melts.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said White Mountain National Forest Deputy Forest Supervisor Diane Taliaferro. “We are committed to the health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteer groups who offer their time to help search and rescue efforts.”
High risk activities such as skiing or climbing in complex avalanche terrain with extreme weather conditions creates an unnecessary risk. Rescue efforts create the opportunity to further spread the virus through close contact among patients and rescuers. Therefore, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center has suspended avalanche forecasting. The increased risk for recreating during this time is self-assumed.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/whitemountain.
