BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center’s annual lobster and chicken supper will be held at Kelley Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 5-6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at TTCC or at the door while they last. Tickets are $17 for chicken, $20 for lobster, and $25 for a combination. Tickets for kids hot dog plates are $6. The meal also includes salad, Walker’s Farm corn on the cob, baked potato, cole slaw, fresh rolls, dessert and drinks.
Entertainment will be provided by Solitary Man. In the event of rain, dinner will be held at TTCC. For more information, call 603-744-2713.
