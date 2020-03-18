BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center recently received a $12,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Director Leslie Dion shared that, with the help of the auction, the center was able to provide over $29,000 in scholarships in 2019. For the first time, the center also requested additional funds for Operation Warm – Newfound, and received $2,000. In 2018, the Lakes Region Santa Fund applied for funding through the auction to allow Newfound to host their own Operation Warm program. A team from Bristol Community Services, Bristol Fire Department and TTCC oversees the program. Over 100 winter items for local youth were received with the funds. The group needs hats, mittens, scarfs, and gloves for next winter, and is now accepting donations of items.
For more information, visit ttccrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.