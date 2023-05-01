LACONIA — The Summer unofficially kicks off Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m., at Wells Field, as opening day ceremonies mark the start of the Tapply-Thompson Community Center T-ball, softball and baseball season. A parade of teams and the National Anthem will welcome players as first pitches will be thrown out by Newfound Regional High School senior athletes. Games are scheduled throughout the day with the Woodchucks and Dolphins squaring off first, right down the road at Kelley Park.

Thursday, May 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., the TTCC will host an Essential Oils Workshop with Katlin Simula. The cost for the workshop is just $5, as participants will learn the health benefits of essential oils and create a DIY spring spray. Register online at the TTCC website or email or text any questions to Katlin directly at ksully53@yahoo.com or at 413-271-5353.

