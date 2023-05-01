LACONIA — The Summer unofficially kicks off Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m., at Wells Field, as opening day ceremonies mark the start of the Tapply-Thompson Community Center T-ball, softball and baseball season. A parade of teams and the National Anthem will welcome players as first pitches will be thrown out by Newfound Regional High School senior athletes. Games are scheduled throughout the day with the Woodchucks and Dolphins squaring off first, right down the road at Kelley Park.
Thursday, May 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., the TTCC will host an Essential Oils Workshop with Katlin Simula. The cost for the workshop is just $5, as participants will learn the health benefits of essential oils and create a DIY spring spray. Register online at the TTCC website or email or text any questions to Katlin directly at ksully53@yahoo.com or at 413-271-5353.
TTCC will hold a very special Day of Giving fundraiser known as NH Gives, on Tuesday, June 6, at 5 p.m., to June 7, at 5 p.m. This 24-hour fundraiser will help support the programs at the center and help with the costs associated with the center's capital projects, which include renovations to its current center and the building of a new community center.
NH Gives is an incentivized giving program that allows people to donate to their favorite nonprofits for a 24-hour period, where the nonprofit competes for prizes and can maximize donations through match amounts and specials deals. Stay tuned for updates at nhgives.org/organizations/tapply-thompson-community-center and save the date.
TTCC will be holding its 13th annual “Tee it up ‘Fore’ the Kids” Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 24, at the Den Brae Golf Course. Shot-gun-start will be held at 1 p.m. and includes a scramble format for the 18-hole tourney. Reserve your spots today that include green fees, cart and buffet dinner, plus prizes for lowest team, longest drive and closest to the pin.
The Challenger Sports Summer Soccer Camp rounds out TTCC's save the date schedule, as this week-long camp runs from Monday, July 31 to Friday, Aug. 4. The Tiny Tikes, ages 3-5 division, begins at 8 a.m., while the Half Day, ages 6-12 program runs from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information visit ttccrec.org or call 603-744-2713.
