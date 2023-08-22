Summer camp

BRISTOL —  The Bristol Old Home Day festivities will kick off a huge roster of activities including, an antique car show, musical entertainment, displays, demonstrations, craft fair and the famous Tapply-Thomas Community Center Lobster-Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The TTCC will host their annual dinner at Kelley Park, 41 N. Main St. (at the TTCC in the event of rain) with a special menu consisting of: lobster plate, chicken plate, combo plate and kids hotdog meal.

The meal includes cole slaw, roll, potato, Walker’s Farm corn, homemade desserts, refreshments and more. Entertainment will be performed by "Solitary Man," as tickets are still available online at ttccrec.org or by phone at 603-744-2713.

