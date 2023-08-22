BRISTOL — The Bristol Old Home Day festivities will kick off a huge roster of activities including, an antique car show, musical entertainment, displays, demonstrations, craft fair and the famous Tapply-Thomas Community Center Lobster-Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The TTCC will host their annual dinner at Kelley Park, 41 N. Main St. (at the TTCC in the event of rain) with a special menu consisting of: lobster plate, chicken plate, combo plate and kids hotdog meal.
The meal includes cole slaw, roll, potato, Walker’s Farm corn, homemade desserts, refreshments and more. Entertainment will be performed by "Solitary Man," as tickets are still available online at ttccrec.org or by phone at 603-744-2713.
Proceeds from the TTCC lobster dinner go directly towards the center's operating expenses that allow it to serve the eight communities they work with. TTCC will have an informational booth available all day during Bristol Old Home Day with raffle tickets for sale and to answer any questions of what the center will be working on now and in the next several years.
The Westward Bound Teen Expedition Trip officially took off for their weeklong journey to the Western United States on Aug. 8. With an early morning departure from the Community Center, they landed in Cortez, Colorado, after almost 16 hours of traveling. The first stops on the trip were to Mesa Verde National Park, and the Four Corners Monument Navajo Tribal Park, where there is the four-way intersection of the states Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.
From there the trip went to Moab, Utah to visit Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park and Dead Horse State Park. The last two stops were to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Zapata Falls, in Colorado, as the travelers returned to the Community Center very late on the following Tuesday, Aug. 15, after several delays and some travel memories seared into the students minds for a lifetime.
