ALTON — The Board of Selectmen announce the appointment of Troy Neff as the town’s new Finance Manager. Neff, of Alton Bay, was selected from a pool of approximately 75 applicants. The Board of Selectmen confirmed Neff’s appointment at a Selectmen’s Meeting held Sept. 5.
Selectman John Markland stated, “We feel extremely fortunate to be able to attract a professional the caliber of Mr. Neff to Alton. He will be a major asset to the Town with his strong background in finances.”
Neff comes to Alton after serving for 15 years in the banking industry as the head of regulatory reporting, treasurer and bank examiner at TD Bank, Piscataqua Savings Bank and the State of New Hampshire Banking Department. He has been involved with the Alton Youth League, and his church. Neff resides in Alton Bay with his wife Bonnie and five children, Brittany, Todd, Ty, Trent and Brianna.
Neff began on Sept. 12, replacing long time Finance Manager Paulette Wentworth.
Wentworth retired from the finance manager position after working for the town for 31 years. She stated she is looking forward to spending more time with family in the Seacoast region.
The Board of Selectmen are appreciative of Wentworth's 31 years of service to the town and wish her the best in her future endeavors.
Town Administrator Elizabeth Dionne said, “Paulette’s institutional knowledge is invaluable. She will be missed.”
Dionne invites the public to stop in anytime to meet Neff and welcome him to his new position.
A retirement celebration for Wentworth will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 18, at J.P. China. To RSVP, call Mary or Stacy at 603-875-2113.
