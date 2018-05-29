MEREDITH — Trinity Episcopal Church in Meredith will serve a roast beef suppers with all the fixings and homemade desserts on Saturday, June 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. 25% of the ticket sales will go to The Loon Preservation Society. Tickets at the door will be $12 per person and $30 per family. For more information or tickets, call 603-279-6689.
Trinity Church is located on NH Route 25 in Meredith next to Rite Aid.
