MEREDITH — Trinity Episcopal Church is having a roast beef supper on Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be two sittings, one at 5 p.m. and another at 6 p.m. Twenty-five percent of ticket sales will go to Rock Steady Gym and Wellness Center. Tickets are $12, or $30 for a family. For more information or tickets, call 603-279-6689. Trinity Church is located on Route 25, next to Rite Aid.
