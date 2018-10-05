MEREDITH — Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a Roast Beef Supper, with side dishes and homemade desserts, on Saturday, Oct. 13.
There will be two seatings, at 5 and 6 p.m. One-quarter of the ticket sales will benefit CASA of New Hampshire.
Tickets will be $12 each, or $30 for a family, at the door. For more information, call 603-279-6689.
Trinity Episcopal Church is located on Route 25, next to Rite Aid.
