GILMANTON —Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton and Alton will host a Candidates Spotlight for the 2022 election on Monday, Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wagner Home, 63 French Road in Gilmanton. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to meet a majority of our local Democratic candidates who will share their views on the issues and answer your questions.
Gilmanton finds itself in new NH Representative District 6, along with Gilford and Laconia Ward 2. Attending this event will be candidates for this new representative district, including Lisa DiMartino, Dana Hackett and Bob McLean. Dana Hilliard, Executive Council District 1 candidate representing Gilmanton, Gilford, Laconia, Alton (and other towns/cities) will also be present, along with Senate District 6 candidate Ruth Larson, representing Gilmanton and Alton (and other towns/cities). We will also hear from Eliza Leadbeater, candidate for Belknap County Commissioner District 3, which represents Gilford, Alton, Meredith and Center Harbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.