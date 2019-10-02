GILMANTON — The next meeting of the Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Alton, and Gilmanton will be Monday, Oct. 7, at the Wagner Barn, 63 French Road. After social time and refreshments starting at 6:15 p.m., the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. All interested parties are welcome to join and interact with speaker Arnie Alpert of the American Friends Service Committee. In his talk, Alpert will focus on the efforts in New Hampshire to abolish the death penalty, successful earlier this year.
The American Friends Service Committee has been a leader in movements for economic justice, civil rights, worker rights, peace and disarmament, affordable housing, abolition of the death penalty, and an end to racism and homophobia. In his position as New Hampshire program coordinator since 1981, Alpert has played a role in these movements. As communications coordinator for the Dr. Martin Luther King Day Committee 1988-1999, he was one of the forces in the campaign for a state holiday honoring King. New Hampshire finally enacted the holiday in 1999, first observed in 2000.
Arnie’s articles have been published in newspapers and journals, and he wrote the entry on New Hampshire for the encyclopedia 'Civil Rights in the United States.' The New Hampshire Women’s Lobby named him Citizen of the Year in 1997, and NHPR included him in its 25 for 25 series in 2007, among other awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.