CENTER BARNSTEAD — Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton welcome speakers for its Monday, May 1 meeting, Al Posnack of Alton and Prudy Veysey of Gilmanton, the co-chairs of Citizens for Belknap. Citizens for Belknap has become well known in the area and beyond, and is credited with working across party lines to bring common sense representation to the area. Although neither speaker is a registered Democrat, our group welcomes them both and expects to have a spirited discussion about nonpartisan ways to find common ground.
Al Posnack is an industrial engineer who has been in Alton for almost 60 years. After his retirement from a career in industry, he has devoted himself to various forms of volunteer work over the years, including with the Laconia Boys & Girls Club, a sailing school in Gilford, and more recently, Citizens for Belknap, of which he is a founder and co-chair.
Prudy Veysey is a graduate of Laconia High School and UNH, with a career in business and administration and environmentalism. She is a mom, a coach, and an antique car restorer, who has devoted much of her time over the years to energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Since her retirement, Prudy has devoted many of her efforts, including with Citizens for Belknap, to working for the betterment of Belknap County and New Hampshire. She is also a lifelong Republican.
The meeting will be at Barnstead Town Hall, 108 S. Barnstead Road, Center Barnstead, with doors open at 6 p.m. for light refreshments and social time, and the meeting itself to start at 6:30 p.m. If you have any questions, contact Ruth Larson at ruthlarson@msn.com or email Tri-Town Democrats at tritowndems@gmail.com.
