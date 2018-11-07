CENTER HARBOR — The Town of Center Harbor and the Center Harbor Community Development Association will hold the annual Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. at the bandstand, 36 Main St. The event is open to the public, and hot chocolate and homemade cookies will be provided.
