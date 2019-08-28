MEREDITH — Russ Lanoie of Rural Home Technology in Conway and the author of 'A Ditch in Time: An Owner’s Manual for Those Who Live on Dirt or Gravel Roads' will speak at the Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting of the Lakes Region Planning Commission Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 2-4 pm. Lanoie with discuss maintenance of gravel roads.
The meeting will be held at the LRPC offices in the Humiston Building, 103 Main St. The committee will also discuss updates on the NHDOT Ten Year Transportation Plan and the Statewide Pedestrian and Bicycle Transportation Plan. For additional information, call 603-279-5337.
