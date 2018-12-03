MEREDITH — Commissioner Victoria Sheehan of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be the guest speaker at the Dec. 5 meeting of the Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee.
The 2 p.m. meeting will be at the LRPC office in the Humiston Building at 103 Main St., next to the Meredith Public Library. The building is accessible via 14 High St., which leads to the parking lot and rear entrance.
The meeting will focus on the state’s Ten-Year Transportation Plan, including a review of Lakes Region projects, as well as project proposals for the next plan, covering 2021-2030.
For more information about the Ten Year Plan, visit the NH Department of Transportation’s project center at https://www.nh.gov/dot.
The public is welcome to attend and comment on transportation issues. For additional information about the meeting, call 603-279-5337.
