TUFTONBORO — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2-4 p.m. at the Tuftonboro Fire Rescue Department, 177 Middle Road, Route 109A.
TAC members will review the proposed, updated Coordinated Transit and Human Services Transportation Plan for the Mid-State Regional Coordinating Council for Region 3, which includes communities in Belknap and Merrimack counties.
Other topics include public comment opportunities for the state’s Ten Year and Statewide Pedestrian and Bicycle transportation plans.
LRPC invites the public to attend and provide input. For additional information, contact the LRPC at 603-279-5337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.