HOLDERNESS — Sunday, Sept. 30 marked the sixth annual Squam Ridge Race. The race is a single track competition traversing the Squam Range crossing three summits, gaining over 3,000 feet of elevation, and open to runners and hikers of all ages. Hosted by the Squam Lakes Association, over 150 racers participated on the 12.2-mile and 4-mile courses to run for trail conservation efforts in the Squam Watershed.
All proceeds of this event support over 50 miles of trails owned and maintained by the Squam Lakes Association. The organization has 26 trails in all.
The first runner to arrive back at Burleigh Farm was Peter Howe of Holderness, a time of 1:37:33. Howe set a new course record, beating his own time from the previous year by five minutes. Howe was followed by Pier Pennoyer of Center Harbor (1:38:32) and Hunter Cote of Berlin (1:43:58).
Jennifer Johnson of Bethlehem finished first for women at 1:53:20, followed by Haley Heinrich of Holderness (1:56:16), and Leigh Sharek of Brooklyn, New York completing the race at 1:58:29.
Squam Lakes Association received help from over 70 volunteers on race day. “We thank all of our many volunteers who were a part of this event and helped make the day such a success,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Melissa Leszek. “I am always so impressed with the amount of enthusiasm and community support for this race.”
New Hampshire Amateur Radio volunteers monitored the trails during the race, helped keep runners on course at trail junctions, and handed out water.
Over 65 sponsors supplied cash, raffle prizes, food, drinks, decorations and other items for participants before, during, and after the race. “We are thrilled for the very generous support from the Squam Lakes community,” said Pam Smith, director of development. “This is my second year involved with the Ridge Race, and this event brings together businesses, individuals, athletes and families all for a great cause. We are so thankful to all who help make it possible.”
Ridge Race sponsors, raffle prize and food donors include Burleigh Land LP, O'Neill Orthopaedics, Rockywold Deephaven Camps, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Grappone Automotive, Squam River Landing, Sippican Partners, Inn on Golden Pond, Waterville Valley Resort, Rumney Animal Hospital, Asquam Marina/Holderness Harbor, Sheehan Phinney Bass and Green, Riveredge Marina, Squam Lake Marketplace, New England Printwear, HPM Insurance, Runner's Alley, Cottage Place on Squam, Six Burner Bistro, New World Auto, MegaPrint, Melcher & Prescott Insurance, Peabody and Smith Realty, E & S Insurance, Village Ski & Sport, Keller Williams Realty, Michelle Eastman Realty, KTM Auto, Rough & Tumble, Mobile Marine, Squam Boat Livery, Rumney Common Cafe and Tavern, RS Eastman Property Management, Sarah and Don Hudgen, Harpswell Sailing Company, EM Heath Supermarket, Biederman's Deli, Highland Mountain Bike Park, Hart’s Turkey Farm, Dunkin Donuts, Walter’s Basin, Little House Inn, Squam Lakeside Farm, The Escape Room Experience, Golden Pond Country Store, Perry Smith Photography, Cafe Montel Alto, Meredith Whole Living Center, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria and Ristorante, T Bones/Cactus Jack’s, Nahamsha, Hannaford in Meredith, Lemon Grass Restaurant, Moulton Farm, Oglethorpe Fine Arts and Crafts, Vintage Market on Squam Lake, Thai Smile, Lake Effect, Bayswater Books, Burrito ME, Ben & Jerry’s, and Wolfson Jewelers. Squam Lakes Association is grateful for all sponsor support.
The race location was provided by the Webster Family, the Webster Land Corp and Burleigh Land Limited Partnership.
To learn more about the Squam Lakes Association and their programs, including full race results, visit www.squamlakes.org.
