CANTERBURY — Canterbury Shaker Village will introduce a new one-of-a-kind event, Traditional Craft Days, on June 2 and 3. Fifty traditional craft people will be sharing their skills at the beautiful scenic campus of Shaker Village, just north of Concord off Route 106 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the weekend. The event is free with regular admission.
Visitors are encouraged to engage in conversation with the various craftspeople demonstrating print making, oil painting, photography, and the fiber arts of quilting, spinning, rug hooking and braiding, and floor cloth making. Wood crafters on hand will include a luthier, spoon makers, wood turners, carvers, and timber framers. A sawmill demonstration will be set up, and horse and ox teams will be on hand to move the logs.
“This is a top-notch group of craftspeople,” said David Emerson, who helped the Village organize the event. “Their enthusiasm for their work is contagious. If you’ve ever wished you could become adept at a handcraft, chances are good you’ll find one that appeals to you and an experienced teacher to ensure your success. Much of the work of these highly motivated artisans will be available for visitors to admire and purchase.”
The Celebration of Traditional Craft features one of the nation’s finest Penobscot basket makers, Barbara Francis, who weaves exquisitely decorated and detailed vessels that seem to defy the limits of her brown ash and sweet grass materials. As a young woman, Francis learned from Penobscot elders and has taken her craft to new heights. Her life is the subject of a recent documentary film.
Staff from Sanborn Mills Farm in Loudon will demonstrate oxen skills and ox yoke making. Gary Kalajian will demonstrate blacksmithing, Steve Fifield, timber framing, and New Hampshire Furniture Master Ted Blatchly will show the art of fine furniture construction, along with Roger Myers. Gary LeDuc will show how Native Americans made arrowheads in the ancient technique of flint knapping, the oldest craft to be demonstrated.
Canterbury Shaker Village will have its own demonstrators in various buildings on the property, with Everett Bailey making brooms, Barbara Beeler making oval boxes, Carol Lachance hooking rugs, Dan Lachance weaving, and Jim Macnab demonstrating the art of letterpress printing.
Live music will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday with Badger’s Drift performing Americana originals. At noon special guest Doug Hazard steps in with his New Hampshire blend of music and song writing. New Found Grass keeps it lively from 2-4 p.m. with Flatt and Skruggs type Bluegrass.
Visitors on Sunday will be entertained by different musicians, starting at 11 a.m. with the world-class Celtic sounds of Ryan and Brennish Thomson. From 1-3 p.m., Entangled Strings, Liz Kantz’ six-piece big band will do well-loved Americana music.
Food tents or trucks include Betty’s Kitchen, the Concord Community Food Co-op, and Somerset Grille. Arnie’s will be on hand to sell their famous ice cream. The Village’s own Café is stocked with sandwiches, salads, soups, coffee, drinks, and pastries.
For more in-depth learning, Village demonstrator Dick Bennett leads a “Shaker Chair in a Box” workshop on Saturday that teaches participants to make their own Shaker chair. Kevin Fife of Twin Elms Landscape will offer “Dry Laid Stone Wall Building” on both Saturday and Sunday. There is an extra fee for these programs. Fife has years of experience repairing and building stonewalls, including many walls at the Village. For more information and to register for these workshops, visit www.shakers.org/workshops-events/shaker-inspired-workshops/.
This event is generously sponsored by Enterprise Car Rentals. Tickets are available to purchase online in advance or at the door.
